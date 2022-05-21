Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails

Islam Times - President Vladimir Putin pointed out at meeting of the Russian Security Council on Friday that cyber aggression against Russia, as well as the sanctions attack, have failed.

According to Putin, restrictions on foreign information technologies, programs and products became one of the tools of sanctions pressure on Russia.

He emphasized that a number of Western suppliers have unilaterally stopped technical support of their equipment in Russia, also, cases of limiting the work or even blocking programs after their updates became more frequent.

"All this should be taken into account when Russian companies, authorities and administrations use previously installed and introduce new foreign information technologies and products," the president recommended.

The head of the state pointed out that Russian specialists were seriously engaged in the protection of information infrastructure, ensuring stable operation and networks and communication channels security.

"They managed to do a lot, including the creation of their own unique technologies. The very work in this area received clear management and regulatory contours, adequate to the challenges of the time. For example, strategic planning documents were adopted that identified the main threats and risks in this area and specific steps to neutralize them," Putin noted.

On February 24, Putin stated in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

After that the US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states imposed sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. They also increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities.

Moscow has repeatedly condemned the US and its NATO allies for delivering arms to Ukraine, insisting that the inflow of supplies will only prolong the conflict. The Kremlin has also stressed Western weapons are considered a legitimate target once they enter Ukrainian territory.

"Already today we can say that cyber aggression against us, as well as in general the sanctions attack on Russia, have failed. On the whole, we were ready for this attack, and this is the result of the systematic work that has been carried out in recent years," the head of state said, TASS reported.