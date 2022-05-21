0
Saturday 21 May 2022 - 07:47

Gas Supplies to Finland Will Be Halted Starting Saturday

Story Code : 995347
Gas Supplies to Finland Will Be Halted Starting Saturday
“As of the end of the working day on May 20 (the payment deadline stipulated by the contract), Gazprom Export did not receive payment from Gasum for gas supplies in April,” the Russian company’s statement said, Sputnik reported.
 
“In this regard, Gazprom Export notified Gasum of the suspension of gas supplies starting from May 21, 2022 and until payment is made in accordance with the procedure established by [presidential] decree,” it added.
 
Gasum announced earlier on Friday that the Russian side had informed it about the gas cut-off if it failed to pay for future supplies in rubles. The Finnish company, however, added that it does not intend to switch to a new gas payment system and intends to file a lawsuit in arbitration.
 
Gazprom Export said it would defend its interests in the arbitration proceedings by available means.
 
 
