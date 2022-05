Islam Times - A Palestinian teen was martyred and another was injured as Israeli occupation force raided Jenin refugee camp early on Saturday.

17-year-old Amjad Walid Fayed was martyred after being shot by occupation military, Palestinian sources reported, adding that another Palestinian was moderately injured in the clashes which erupted shortly after occupation forces raided the camp.Israeli media also reported the raid, confirming that occupation forces killed a Palestinian and injured another.