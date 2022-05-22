0
Sunday 22 May 2022 - 01:43

Iran President to Visit Oman on Monday

Story Code : 995476
Raeisi, heading a senior delegation, will travel to Muscat during a visit that aims to boost trade, cultural and political relations between the two countries.

He is scheduled to meet with Sultan of Oman at Al Alam Palace, as well as Iranian expatriates and Omani businesspersons.

He is also expected to sign a number of agreements with the Omani side during his one-day trip.

The trip marks Raeisi's first visit to Oman since the appointment of Haitham as the Sultan in January 2020 following the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said.

Last week, a delegation led by deputy trade minister Alireza Peymanpak traveled to Oman to hold talks with senior government officials and to attend major trade and investment events in the country.

Representatives from 30 Iranian companies as well as officials from Iran’s ports authority and the Export Guarantee Fund of Iran have been accompanying Peymanpak in his trip to Oman.

Since taking office in August, Raeisi has emphasized the need for more trade and economic cooperation with Arab countries in the Persian Gulf.

His administration has reached major agreements with Qatar while trade delegates have been dispatched to the United Arab Emirates and Oman in recent months to explore increased economic ties with those states.

Figures by the Iranian customs office show trade between Iran and Oman reached $1.336 billion over the Persian calendar year to late March, a record high and an increase of 53% against the previous year.
