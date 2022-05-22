Bennett: Future of ‘Israel’ Is in Danger

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the future of the Zionist entity is in danger, commenting on the withdrawal of one of his government’s partners from parliament (the Knesset).

The current government is making efforts with the left-wing Meretz MP, Ghida Rinawi Zoabi, a member of the government, to persuade her to reverse her withdrawal from the Knesset.And on Thursday, Zoabi announced her withdrawal from Knesset, and thus from the ruling coalition, making the coalition only 59 votes and turning it into a minority.Bennett said, in a statement posted on his Twitter account: “Being responsible for forming a rescue government was a difficult choice, but the country’s future is in danger and we must fight to preserve the unity of our people, because we have no other country.”Bennett claimed that the current Israeli government “has succeeded in several areas, including confronting the Corona virus, unemployment, violence, and government paralysis.”He said his government “has boosted the economy over the past year to 8% growth, and the number of murders in the Arab community has decreased by 30%.”He continued, “We brought the residents of the Gaza border and Sderot the longest period of calm in years, and we passed the general budget of the State of Israel.”The Israeli government is made up of a heterogeneous mixture. There are right-wing parties: Yamina, Yisrael Beiteinu and New Hope; moderation is “blue and white”, “there is a future” and “work”; a left-wing party is Meretz; And the United Arab List headed by Mansour Abbas.Until a month ago, the government had 61 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, but with Yamina MK Idit Silman last April withdrew her support for the government, the government and the opposition divided the Knesset.The scene became more complicated, with Rinawi Zoabi announcing Thursday that she was withdrawing her support for the government, as she had only 59 Knesset members.