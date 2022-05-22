US’ Blinken Discusses Iran, Region with Saudi Official

Islam Times - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed Iran and regional developments with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in Washington on Saturday.

According to a statement by the US Department of State, Blinken and his deputy reiterated their anti-Iranian accusations, claiming joint efforts to counter Iran threats.The Secretary and Deputy expressed strong support for the UN-negotiated truce and reviewed other recent progress in Yemen, including the resumption of commercial flights from Sana’a and regular fuel imports through Hudaydah, while stressing the need to urgently improve access to Taiz and other cities on the front lines of the conflict, the statement added.They discussed with the Deputy Minister the enduring US commitment to strengthening Saudi Arabia’s defenses, efforts to counter Iranian threats, and the importance of maintaining strong international support for Ukraine. They also discussed managing pressures in global energy markets stemming from Russia’s conflict with Ukraine and reviewed human rights issues as well as Saudi Arabia’s progress on its Vision 2030 program.Visiting Saudi Deputy Defense Minister on Wednesday met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington and discussed the prospects of cooperation and coordination between Riyadh and Washington and ways to support and strengthen ties within the framework of a common vision between the two countries.