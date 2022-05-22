UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report

Islam Times - British Home Secretary Priti Patel is said to be controlled by a shady group that manages spy agency MI6-inspired research and influence operation.

Investigative news website, The Grayzone, says leaked emails clearly show the cabal’s apparent influence on Patel and her policies.It says the group is being guided in its covert operation, in part, by former Spy Chief, Richard Dearlove. The Grayzone says the cabal also sought to seize power over energy policy and displace a government minister.The revelations raise serious questions about Patel’s fitness to rule on WilkiLeak founder, Julian Assange’s extradition to the US.Earlier this month, The Grayzone exposed a plot against former UK Prime Minister Theresa May. It said, a shadowy intelligence cabal conspired to replace May with Boris Johnson to secure a hard Brexit deal with the EU.Further communications reviewed and verified by The Grayzone point to more recent, shockingly diabolical schemes.These include plots to smear environmental activists as communist agents of Chinese influence, paint Ukrainian refugees as potential Russian double agents seeking to carry out terror attacks on British soil, and “displace” Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng.The spectral group’s apparent leader and puppet master is Gwythian Prins, a member of the Chief of Defense Staff’s Strategy Advisory Panel, and former NATO and Ministry of Defense advisor.On January 21, Prins wrote to Dearlove – a key member of the cabal – outlining the terms of "Dark Ullen", the codeword title of “our China project.”On February 21, 2022, Prins told Patrick Robertson, Director of the pro-Brexit Bruges Group think tank, that he was “honored” to have met Patel face-to-face earlier that evening. He referred to the home secretary as “a refreshing change from the soggy mass of current politicians.”Even before Patel’s connection to an MI6-linked domestic influence operation was exposed, she was burdened with conflicts of interest that compromised her fitness to rule on sensitive.