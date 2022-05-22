0
Sunday 22 May 2022 - 12:29

Sudanese Security Forces Kill Protester during Fresh Anti-Coup Demonstrations

the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement the fatality was caused in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on Saturday, adding that the person had died of “a bullet to the chest.”

The latest death brings to 96 the toll from a crackdown on anti-coup protests, which have taken place regularly since the military putsch, the committee said. Hundreds have also been arrested during the same period.

Sudan has been in turmoil since the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency. The North African country has yet to appoint a premier.

Army Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who led the coup, pledged in April to release political detainees to set the stage for talks among Sudanese factions. Civilian forces have, however, refused to enter negotiations involving the military.

Saturday's protests came after thousands rallied countrywide on Thursday to protest army takeover of the country’s rule. Some 100 people were injured as the forces tried to quell the protests.
