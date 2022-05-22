Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader

Islam Times - Leader of Ansarullah resistance movement said on Saturday enemies seek to destroy Yemen's national unity and coherence in order to assert their own dominance in the war-stricken country.

Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made the remarks in a meeting with a visiting delegation of tribal leaders and dignitaries from the southwestern Yemeni province of Ibb night.“Neither can we accept to be ruled by US diktats, nor can recognize traitors and agents who would prefer to be manipulated by Saudi or Emirati officers,” had the Ansarullah chief added.“The main objective of enemies is to eradicate all elements of national unity, coherence and strength in Yemen in order to exert their dominance over the country,” Houthi noted.“The Yemeni nation is fairly determined to tread the path towards independence and freedom, and block foreign interference,” the Ansarullah chief said.Yemeni troops and allied Popular Committees fighters say they have shot down a Turkish-built spy drone belonging to the Saudi-led military coalition over the country's northwestern province of Hajjah.Yemeni defense forces managed to “shoot down a Turkish-made Karayel reconnaissance drone” owned and operated by the Saudi-led coalition “while it was carrying out hostile missions in the airspace of the Hayran district,” spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on his official Twitter account on Saturday.He noted that the spy drone had been downed with a “homegrown surface-to-air missile,” which has not been unveiled yet, Yemen's Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.Moreover, a Yemeni military official says the Saudi-led coalition forces and their allied militants have violated the ongoing UN-brokered ceasefire, which took effect at the start of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at least 134 times during the past 24 hours.The official, who asked not to be named, said the violations included 52 flights of Saudi-led reconnaissance drones in the skies over the provinces of Ma’rib, Ta’izz, Hajjah, Jawf, Sa'ada, Bayda, Dhale, and across the borders.He added that Saudi mercenaries also fortified their positions in Ma’rib province.The official pointed out that 13 artillery shells were fired at the positions of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees in Sa'ada, Hajjah and Ma’rib provinces, as well as border fronts.Besides border regions, residential neighborhoods and positions of the army and Popular Committees in Ma’rib, Ta’izz, Sa'ada, Bayda and Dhale provinces came under heavy gunfire at least 68 times, according to the official.Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.