US, Japan, Australia, India to Launch System Designed to Track Chinese Fishing Activities: Report

Islam Times - The US, Japan, Australia, and India plan to launch a tracking system designed to monitor Chinese fishing activities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The four countries, which form a group commonly known as the Quad, will unveil the maritime initiative at the upcoming Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24.The claimed objective of the system is to curb "illegal" fishing activities of Chinese fishermen, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing a US official familiar with the initiative.The initiative will use satellite technology to track China's fishing activities from the Indian Ocean to the South Pacific by connecting surveillance centers in Singapore and India, reports said.US President Joe Biden, who arrived from South Korea in Japan on Sunday to attend the summit, is on the second leg of his five-day trip aimed to reinforce US alliances in Asia.Biden's high-profile trip to Asia, which kicked off on Friday, is seen as an attempt by the US president to counter China's growing economic and political power in the region, and in the world in general.The very creation of the Quad is seen as a move to pressure Beijing as its economic and political clout grows.