Iran’s IRGC, Intelligence Ministry Arrest Network of Thugs Affiliated with Israeli Spy Services

Islam Times - Iran's security forces have arrested a network of thugs affiliated with the Israeli regime's spy services, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC said the busted network was involved in such criminal acts as theft, vandalism targeting public and private property, kidnapping, and obtaining fake confessions.The statement added that the members of the network were arrested by the IRGC members and the Intelligence Ministry, without giving further details.Last month, the Intelligence Ministry arrested three agents working for the Israeli Mossad spy agency in the country’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.The ministry said in a statement at the time that the spies were involved in disseminating classified information and documents but gave no details about their nationalities.