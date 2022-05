Islam Times - The US-backed Qasad (SDF) militias attacked a village on the outskirts of Deir ez-Zur on Sunday with the support of US troops.

The US-backed Qasad (SDF) militias continue to abduct Syrian civilians, SANA reported.SDF militants, with the support of a convoy belonging to the American occupiers, attacked a village on the eastern outskirts of Deir ez-Zur, according to the reports.They raided the houses of the Syrian citizens, abducting and transferring them to an unknown places.