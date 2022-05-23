0
Monday 23 May 2022 - 02:51

Explosion near Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport Leaves Casualties

Story Code : 995612
Explosion near Kabul
According to Afghan sources, an explosion took place in the 10th Security District of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

The blast took place on the road of Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport near the Esteghlal Hotel where the anniversary of the assassination of former Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mansour was held.

So far no group claimed responsibility for the blast.

Preliminary reports suggest that one person was reportedly killed and another was injured in the explosion.

According to the latest reports, while the eyewitnesses reportedly said that three were killed and their corpses were taken away after the blast, the Taliban interior minister said that three people were injured in the blast.
