0
Monday 23 May 2022 - 02:56

Islamic Jihad leader: "We Must Do our Best to Strengthen Axis of Quds"

Story Code : 995613
Islamic Jihad leader: "We Must Do our Best to Strengthen Axis of Quds"
"The Sword of Quds is still a great opportunity for the unity of the Palestinian people and its resistance," Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhala said on Sunday, according to the Palestinian Shahabnews website.

"Those who think that the resistance of the Palestinian people will cease to exist when Al-Aqsa Mosque is exposed to Judaism are delusional and do not understand the motives behind the Resistance," al-Nakhala  said.

"For the first time, the Zionist enemy is facing the fact that the Palestinian people are ready to resist and will fight to the end," he said.

"The Battle of al-Quds Sword marked a historic moment that must be preserved with all our might," the Islamic Jihad chief further said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Member of Iran
Member of Iran's IRGC Assassinated in Armed Attack in Tehran
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
22 May 2022
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
22 May 2022
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
22 May 2022
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
22 May 2022
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
21 May 2022
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
21 May 2022
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
21 May 2022
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
21 May 2022
Israel Refuses to Investigate Killing of Palestinian Journalist As EU Lawmakers Urge Accountability
Israel Refuses to Investigate Killing of Palestinian Journalist As EU Lawmakers Urge Accountability
20 May 2022
US to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine
US to Send Anti-Ship Missiles to Ukraine
20 May 2022
Damascus to Gain Control of US-Occupied Regions in East: Syria FM
Damascus to Gain Control of US-Occupied Regions in East: Syria FM
20 May 2022
Biden May Meet MBS As Early As June: Report
Biden May Meet MBS As Early As June: Report
20 May 2022