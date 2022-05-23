0
Monday 23 May 2022 - 10:19

Iran to Develop Heavy Battlecruisers

Story Code : 995668
Iran to Develop Heavy Battlecruisers
In an address to a meeting on the naval missions, held in Tehran on Monday, Rear Admiral Irani highlighted the attention that the Iranian Navy pays to local elites and the employment of capacities of the domestic knowledge-based companies.

He said the production of homegrown heavy battlecruisers has been put on the agenda of the Navy according to a road map outlined by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Unveiling plans to boost the operational capabilities of the Navy, the admiral said his forces are going to form a task group with 11 vessels.

The other programs on the agenda include the formation of naval divisions carrying drones, development of reconnaissance vessels and electronic warfare warships, enhancement of battle capabilities, as well as renovation of the battle groups and enhancement of their agility, he added.

Rear Admiral Irani noted that the Iranian Navy’s operational power is not confined to a specific region anymore, as the Iranian servicemen can have access to all high seas in any part of the world.

The Navy has focused its activities on the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, known as the latitude 10 degrees north of the equator, and the Red Sea, the commander said, adding that the Iranian Navy units escort the country’s trade vessels and oil tankers in the Red Sea and the Strait of Hormuz.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects 'Concessions'
23 May 2022
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
23 May 2022
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
23 May 2022
Member of Iran
Member of Iran's IRGC Assassinated in Armed Attack in Tehran
22 May 2022
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
22 May 2022
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
22 May 2022
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
22 May 2022
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
22 May 2022
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
21 May 2022
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
21 May 2022
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
21 May 2022
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
21 May 2022