0
Monday 23 May 2022 - 10:30

Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman

Story Code : 995671
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Speaking to reporters before leaving Tehran for Oman for an official visit on Monday, Raisi expressed his condolences to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the family of Khodaei, who was martyred in an assassination attack in Tehran on Sunday.

The president said an investigation into the attack would reveal that the global arrogance was undoubtedly behind the criminal act.

He said those who have been defeated in the battlefield by the forces defending the holy shrines of Shiite Muslims in Syria are expressing their frustration with such assassination attacks.

The president emphasized the need for Iranian security officials to pursue the case seriously, adding, “No doubt the revenge for the blood of the great martyr against the criminals will definitely be taken.”

On his official visit to Muscat, the president said Iran and the Sultanate of Oman are determined to broaden ties in various fields, such as trade, energy sector, and tourism.

Unveiling plans to sign a series of agreements during the trip, Raisi said he will focus on efforts to promote bilateral and regional cooperation with Oman.

“The remarkable key point in the region is that dialogue and cooperation among the regional countries would create security. The presence of foreign forces in the region does not create security by any means, and could even threaten the regional security,” he added.

His one-day visit is being made at the official invitation of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

It is the Iranian president’s fifth foreign trip after taking office in August 2021.

Last week, a 50-strong delegation of Iranian businesspeople and economic activists visited Oman to pave the way for the expansion of trade relations between the two nations.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects 'Concessions'
23 May 2022
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
23 May 2022
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
23 May 2022
Member of Iran
Member of Iran's IRGC Assassinated in Armed Attack in Tehran
22 May 2022
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
22 May 2022
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
22 May 2022
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
22 May 2022
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
22 May 2022
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
21 May 2022
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
21 May 2022
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
21 May 2022
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
21 May 2022