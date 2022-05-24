0
Tuesday 24 May 2022 - 03:26

‘Israeli’ Military Boosts Naval Capabilities in Preemptive Measure for Possible Confrontation with Hezbollah

Story Code : 995761
‘Israeli’ Military Boosts Naval Capabilities in Preemptive Measure for Possible Confrontation with Hezbollah
In an attempt to raise its soldiers’ morale, the Zionist army has recently shed light on enhancing its naval capabilities.

As part of the measure, landing craft will be used primarily to transport and tactically deploy soldiers, equipment, vehicles, and supplies from ship to shore during military attacks which the ‘Israeli’ military would deploy in case of a confrontation with Hezbollah.

The Zionist occupation government has finalized the procurement of two landing craft for the ‘Israeli’ Navy and the ‘Israeli’ military, ‘Israel’ Hayom reported. The American-made vessels are expected to reach the occupation regime in the next few months.

The landing craft will be embedded with a new squadron formed by the INF at the Ashdod Naval Base.

The landing craft aim to provide fighting forces with a logistical boost, and will allow the military to transport equipment and supplies to troops at sea should regular delivery routes become compromised.

A military official told the news outlet that the absence of the landing craft "has been noticed" in the current "Chariots of Fire" war games. To complete the naval raid drill included in the exercise, for which the Zionist troops will travel to Cyprus to simulate fighting in unknown terrain, the navy leased landing craft from Greece and Turkey.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects 'Concessions'
23 May 2022
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
23 May 2022
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
23 May 2022
Member of Iran
Member of Iran's IRGC Assassinated in Armed Attack in Tehran
22 May 2022
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
22 May 2022
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
22 May 2022
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
22 May 2022
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
22 May 2022
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
21 May 2022
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
21 May 2022
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
21 May 2022
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
21 May 2022