0
Tuesday 24 May 2022 - 04:07

Erdogan: NATO's Enlargement Not in Interest of Turkey

Story Code : 995770
Erdogan: NATO
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Ankara wants to see concrete steps rather than diplomatic statements about its security, Anadolu Agency reported.

Speaking at an event in the northwestern Kocaeli province, Erdogan said Turkey's security concerns should not be addressed by diplomatic statements amid Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership bid.

He stressed that Ankara believes NATO's enlargement policy without prioritizing basic security concerns is not good for either Turkey or NATO itself.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18 – a decision spurred by Russia’s ongoing military operation on Ukraine, which began in February.

However, Turkey, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects 'Concessions'
23 May 2022
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
23 May 2022
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
23 May 2022
Member of Iran
Member of Iran's IRGC Assassinated in Armed Attack in Tehran
22 May 2022
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
Drones Hit Turkish Base in Northern Iraq, Three Killed: Report
22 May 2022
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
Enemies Seek Destroy Yemen’s National Coherence: Ansarullah leader
22 May 2022
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
UK Home Secretary Linked to M16-style Research and Influence Operation: Report
22 May 2022
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
Joe Biden Says ‘Hi’ to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, despite Weapons Test Fears
22 May 2022
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
South Koreans Protest Biden’s Visit to Seoul amid Heavy Police Presence
21 May 2022
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
Syria Urges End of Foreign Illegal Military Presence
21 May 2022
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
Putin: Cyber Aggression Against Russia, as Well as ‘Sanctions Attack’ in General, Fails
21 May 2022
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
Turkey overcame ‘family disputes’ with Saudi Arabia, UAE: Erdogan
21 May 2022