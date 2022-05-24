0
Tuesday 24 May 2022 - 14:49

Iran, Oman Ink 12 Agreements during President Raisi’s Visit

The twelve cooperation documents were signed between senior officials of Iran and Oman on Monday in the fields of energy, politics, transportation, diplomatic cooperation, trade and economic relations, science, environment and sports.

The agreements were signed by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Industry, Mines and Trade, Oil, Roads and Urban Development, and the Head of Trade Development Organization of Iran and their Omani counterparts.

In comments at a meeting with Omani businesspeople and economic actors in Muscat, Raisi highlighted the serious will between Tehran and Muscat to expand interactions, especially with the focus on economic and trade relations.

"We are determined to expand fields of relations between the two countries to all areas of interest," he noted, adding, "It seems that the businesspeople of the two countries do not have enough knowledge of the economic capacities of the two countries, so it is necessary for the economic actors of both sides to take steps towards recognizing the mutual capacities."

"The first step is to establish an active Iranian business center in Oman. One of the functions of the business center is to identify the capacities of the two countries, especially in Iran," Raisi stated.

Referring to his meeting with the Sultan of Oman, the Iranian president said, "Resolving the problem of transportation and monetary and bank payments was discussed in this meeting and it was decided to resolve these issues."

Describing the joint investment between the two countries as necessary, Raisi emphasized the need for production to be exported to the Eurasian market, his website reported.

"The customs problems for trade exchanges between Iran and Oman should be resolved as soon as possible," he added.

"We are determined to develop the relations between the two countries and the ministers of the two countries should pursue their work seriously,” Raisi concluded.
