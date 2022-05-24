0
Tuesday 24 May 2022 - 22:31

Egypt Warns Food Insecurity Triggered by Ukraine War Could Kill 'Millions' Globally

Story Code : 995934
Mohamed Maait raised his concerns in an interview with Financial Times, warning of “food insecurity” around the world while insisting that Cairo has enough wheat to last until the end of the year.

"This is something that we have to be very careful about," Maait said.

"We will feel shame if we find that millions of people are dying because of food insecurity. They are not responsible for that, they didn’t do anything wrong.”

Russia and Ukraine, the two neighbors embroiled in a devastating war, together account for nearly a third of global wheat and barley supplies and half of the sunflower oil.

Ukraine was seen as the world’s breadbasket, exporting 4.5 million tons of agricultural produce through its ports per month.

The Egyptian minister’s comments came days after UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres warned that the war in Ukraine could plunge "tens of millions" into famine.

"Global hunger levels are at a new high," said Guterres, referring to the war in Ukraine, climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which have precipitated a crisis that could last for years.

The world body says more than 36 countries count on Russia and Ukraine for more than half of their wheat imports.

Egypt is known as the world’s biggest importer of grain, and with Russia and Ukraine being its biggest supplier before the war, the Arab country has been hit hard by the wheat shortage.

Egypt expects wheat import bills to soar as wheat prices jumped by 37 percent.
