Wednesday 25 May 2022 - 00:58

US Sanctions 4 Individuals, 6 Entities Linked to Hamas

In a statement on Tuesday, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated a Hamas finance official as well as an expansive network of three Hamas financial facilitators and six companies that have generated revenue for the Hamas through the management of an international investment portfolio.

Hamas’s Investment Office, whose leadership oversees this network, held assets estimated to be worth more than $500 million, including companies operating in Sudan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While Hamas’s Shura Council and Executive Committee exercise control and oversight of the group’s international investment portfolio, the Investment Office is in charge of the day-to-day management of this investment portfolio, the US Treasury added in its statement.

The United States, which is main backer of the Israeli regime in committing its crimes against the Palestinians, put the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas on its list in October 1997.
