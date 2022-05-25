There Is Lack of Objective Information on Ukraine in Western Media: Russia

Islam Times - In the Western media, there is a shortage of objective information about what is happening in Ukraine and a Russophobic approach prevails, said Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president.

"Of course, the Russophobic approach still dominates and prevails in the information field, which is not based on an attempt to objectively analyze what is happening," he told reporters, RIA Novosti reported.At the same time, Peskov noted that the Kremlin also noticed objective publications."Of course, we notice this. We monitor the media, including Western media. But, unfortunately, there is still very little such objective information, there is a serious shortage of such information," he said.