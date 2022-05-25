Palestinian Infant, Parents Pepper-Sprayed by Israeli Settlers in Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - A Palestinian infant has been seriously injured after extremist Israeli settlers attacked his parents’ car with pepper spray in the occupied West Bank.

Palestine’s official Wafa news agency, citing local officials, said the infant was seriously hurt late on Monday when Israeli settlers attacked his parents’ car on a road linking Jenin and Nablus districts.The infant’s father said after the incident that four Israelis opened the door of their car after he stopped near the West Bank outpost of Homesh and pepper-sprayed him, his wife, and his infant son.The infant was rushed to a medical center near Jenin for treatment where he was reported in serious condition.Settler violence is rampant in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.Settlers, protected by Israeli forces, regularly attack Palestinian commuters and villages in the Occupied Territories. Despite the damage and injuries they cause, no one is prosecuted or even arrested while Palestinians who throw stones at Israeli cars are quickly arrested, sometimes even shot, and sentenced to long prison terms.Moreover, various attacks on Palestinian property, including arson and graffiti, have become a daily occurrence throughout the Occupied Territories, particularly in the West Bank.However, the vast majority of such criminal files are closed due to deliberate police failure to investigate properly.In a report published on Tuesday, Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network focused on the consequences of war on children in the besieged Gaza Strip after Israel unleashed a brutal war on the coastal enclave in May 2021, martyring at least 232 Palestinians, including more than 60 children.“Without a doubt, it is impossible to discuss children’s psychological situations without considering the political context. There is no doubt that the most recent aggression, which is part of a series of aggressions, led to a catastrophic situation,” Dr. Sami Owaida, Adolescent Psychiatrist and Mental Health consult in WHO, told al-Mayadeen.Owaida stressed that prior to the Israeli aggression in May last year, children in Gaza had already been under the regime’s occupation and suffered from a 15-year blockade.