Wednesday 25 May 2022 - 14:39

Poll Finds US Economy Taking Priority over Russia-Ukraine Crisis for Americans

Story Code : 996031
According to an AP-NORC poll taken monthly, in April, 51% of Americans said that punishing Russia for its special military operation in Ukraine should take precedence over supporting America’s economy. At the same time, 45% said that it was acceptable if the sanctions were not as effective if possible if it means the damage to the United States’ economy is limited.

Now, after continually rising gas prices and inflation, that has flipped. Approximately 51% believe the biggest priority is limiting damage to the economy, while only 45% say the sanctions should be made as effective as possible, even at the expense of the economy.

In March, right after Russia’s special operation began, 55% said effective sanctions should be the top priority.

That said, support for imposing sanctions at all remains high among the American populace, sitting at 71%. Most Americans feel that the United States should play either a major or minor role in the conflict, with major coming in at 32% and minor coming in at 49%. 

Only 19% of Americans feel that the United States should have no role, up from 13% when the special operation began.

In another poll by AP-NORC, Americans are increasingly pessimistic about Joe Biden’s ability to handle the situation. Only 21% said they had a “great deal” of confidence in his handling of America’s response to the special operation, while 39% said they had “only some” and another 39% said they had “hardly any”. There was no option for respondents to pick “none”.

That mirrors what Americans feel about the president, with only 39% approving of his overall job performance, while 60% disapprove.

Unsurprisingly, gas prices and inflation are big issues in the minds of Americans. Some 74% said they were very concerned about gas prices, with another 20% saying they are somewhat concerned. Another 68% are concerned with the increasing price of groceries, with 23% being somewhat concerned. About 78% of all Americans say the state of the economy is “poor” at the moment.
