Zelensky: West Lacking ‘Unity’ over Ukraine

Islam Times - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of being divided over the extent of its support for his country.

“Unity is about weapons. My question is, is there this unity in practice? I can’t see it. Our huge advantage over Russia would be when we are truly united,” Zelensky said during a panel discussion on Ukraine at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos.Zelenskyy, who was speaking via video link, also pointed to the lack of consensus over the possible accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. Turkey, a NATO member, has expressed opposition to the Nordic countries’ becoming members of the military alliance, Al-Jazeera reported.“So, is there a strong joint West? No,” he said.Russia sent its troops to Ukraine in late February, following Kiev’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered Minsk Protocol was designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join NATO. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.Western countries responded to Russia’s “aggression” by imposing harsh sanctions on various sectors of the economy. Russia considers these actions unlawful and unjustified, and has been imposing its own counter-measures.