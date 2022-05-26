0
Thursday 26 May 2022 - 00:27

Afghan Healthcare System Collapsing amid US Freeze of Funds

Story Code : 996118
Afghan Healthcare System Collapsing amid US Freeze of Funds
Medical experts say urgent action is needed to contain the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a measles outbreak in the country.

Acute malnutrition across Afghanistan has been cited as another health problem requiring swift action.

The head of the Afghanistan Medicine Service Union, Assadullah Kakar, said the poor healthcare system in Afghanistan, which worsened after the US pullout and Taliban takeover, is rapidly getting worse.

Kakar said Afghanistan is currently facing an unprecedented medicine shortage amid a sharp rise in drug prices.

The Afghan nation will soon run out of medicine to treat its patients if urgent action is not taken, Kakar pointed out in a recent interview with Press TV’s correspondent in Kabul, Rahmatullah Baghban.

"The country's drug stocks and reserves will run out of medicine in the next 2 months, if nothing is done," he warned.

Among the factors causing the deteriorating healthcare system and shortage of medicine in Afghanistan, Kakar cited the cut in international aid to the impoverished nation, as well as US sanctions as main factors.

“Medicine shortage is rooted in different problems. Firstly, most world countries have stopped medicine exports to Afghanistan ….. Secondly, a major amount of the drug importers’ money is frozen …. Thirdly, the Taliban have imposed certain restrictions on drugs imports," Kakar explained.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hegemony’s Plans Frustrated by Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hegemony’s Plans Frustrated by Iran
US, South Korea Retaliate Against North
US, South Korea Retaliate Against North
25 May 2022
Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan
Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan
25 May 2022
Taliban Sign Agreement with UAE to Manage Airport Operations
Taliban Sign Agreement with UAE to Manage Airport Operations
24 May 2022
Yemeni Army Shoots Down Intruding Saudi Drone over Sanaa
Yemeni Army Shoots Down Intruding Saudi Drone over Sanaa
24 May 2022
AP Investigation in Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Points to ‘Israeli’ Fire
AP Investigation in Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Points to ‘Israeli’ Fire
24 May 2022
China Warns US against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Biden’s Taiwan Remarks
China Warns US against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Biden’s Taiwan Remarks
24 May 2022
Turkey Announces New Military Offensive in Northern Syria
Turkey Announces New Military Offensive in Northern Syria
24 May 2022
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
23 May 2022
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects 'Concessions'
23 May 2022
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
23 May 2022
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
23 May 2022
Member of Iran
Member of Iran's IRGC Assassinated in Armed Attack in Tehran
22 May 2022