0
Thursday 26 May 2022 - 02:35

Cavusoglu: Israel-Turkey Trade Relations Surpassed $8 bn Last Year

Story Code : 996128
Cavusoglu: Israel-Turkey Trade Relations Surpassed $8 bn Last Year
Mevlut Cavusoglu made the remarks in a joint news conference with his Israeli regime foreign minister Yair Lapid in the occupied holy Quds city after one-on-one and delegation-level talks, according to Anadolu news agency. 

Cavusoglu said Turkiye-Israel trade volume surpassed $8 billion last year, and the figures of this year’s first quarter are “very promising.”

“We are determined to increase our trade volume and economic cooperation. It is mutually beneficial,” he said. “Our geographical proximity and complementing economies make Turkey and Israel natural trade partners.”

Cavusoglu added that Istanbul was the most popular city for Israeli tourists, adding: “So, we are hoping to receive more tourists in different parts of Turkey.”

The top Turkish diplomat said meetings between ministries and governmental agencies of both sides will resume. 

For his part, Lapid said Israel and Turkey are launching a new framework to strengthen bilateral relations at various levels.

“Israel expects to see progress with Turkey not only in our diplomatic and security relations, but on the economic front as well," he added.

During the talks, he said "we agreed to relaunch our joint economic committee, and start working on a new civil aviation agreement.”

The meeting by the Turkish foreign minister comes after in March, Israeli regime head Isaac Herzog visited Ankara and met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Meanwhile, the “Israel Hume” newspaper has written that during the visit, the Tel Aviv regime called on Ankara to stop Hamas activities in Turkey.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hegemony’s Plans Frustrated by Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hegemony’s Plans Frustrated by Iran
US, South Korea Retaliate Against North
US, South Korea Retaliate Against North
25 May 2022
Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan
Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan
25 May 2022
Taliban Sign Agreement with UAE to Manage Airport Operations
Taliban Sign Agreement with UAE to Manage Airport Operations
24 May 2022
Yemeni Army Shoots Down Intruding Saudi Drone over Sanaa
Yemeni Army Shoots Down Intruding Saudi Drone over Sanaa
24 May 2022
AP Investigation in Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Points to ‘Israeli’ Fire
AP Investigation in Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Points to ‘Israeli’ Fire
24 May 2022
China Warns US against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Biden’s Taiwan Remarks
China Warns US against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Biden’s Taiwan Remarks
24 May 2022
Turkey Announces New Military Offensive in Northern Syria
Turkey Announces New Military Offensive in Northern Syria
24 May 2022
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
23 May 2022
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects
Russia Says Ready to Resume Peace Talks, but Ukraine Rejects 'Concessions'
23 May 2022
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
Zionist Court Sentences Heroes of ‘Gilboa Prison Escape’ To Five More Years
23 May 2022
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
MBS Not Far from Being Saudi Arabia’s New King
23 May 2022
Member of Iran
Member of Iran's IRGC Assassinated in Armed Attack in Tehran
22 May 2022