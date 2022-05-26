Russia Downs about 90 Turkish Bayraktar Drones in Ukraine

Islam Times - A Russian official revealed that Russian air defense systems have destroyed about 90 Turkish-made Bayraktar drones since the beginning of the country's special military operation in Ukraine.

RIA Novosti on Wednesday quoted the Russian source as saying that that number does not include the aircraft destroyed by high-precision cruise missiles in the Donbas region.Due to their relatively large size, low speed and poor maneuverability, unmanned drones are easy targets for Russian anti-aircraft missile systems such as the Pantsir-S1 and Tor M1, according to the Russian official.He added that Turkish drones operate on the basis of an autonomous visual navigation system and can attack only one target at a single time.The Russians have previously objected to the sale of Turkish TB2 UAVs to Ukraine.Reuters, quoting a Turkish official, wrote that a private company has sold the drones to Ukraine and the government was not involved.The Bayraktar TB2 is a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle capable of remotely controlled or autonomous flight operations.The Ukrainian government has so far purchased dozens of Bayraktar drones from Turkey.