‘Israel’: Hamas Military Leader Mohammad Al-Dhaif to Decide ‘Escalation or No Escalation’
Story Code : 996301
All sides, the Shin Bet, the Army, and the Police, recommended Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to hold the ‘Flag March’ upon the current plot, which includes passing through the Nablus Gate. All heads of the security forces warned that changing the route of the parade at the last minute will be interpreted as an ‘Israeli’ weakness.
However, Yehoshua said the one who will decide whether an escalation will take place or not is the leader of Hamas resistance movement’s military wind, Abu Khalid, Mohammad al-Dhaif, as he compared the situation to the year-old Operation Al-Quds Sword.
“The army is convinced that the one who will decide whether there will be an escalation is Mohammad Dhaif,” the author noted.