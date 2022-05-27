Israeli Assassins Must Await Due Response from Iran: IRGC Commander

Islam Times - The Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) warned the Israeli regime that they should anticipate a due response from Iran over their assassination of Iranian commander Sayyad Khodai.

On Sunday, Martyr Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, an IRGC Colonel of Defenders of the Holy Shrines (fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria), was assassinated in an armed attack by two motorcyclists Mojahedin-e-Eslam Street in Tehran.In an interview with Iran Press on the sidelines of a memorial ceremony of the late IRGC's Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodai held on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami referred to the Israel and US as two regimes of terror that either massacred people through the weapons of mass destruction as in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, or resorted to the assassination.Commander Salaami told IP that the recent terrorist attack would not go unanswered, recalling that the enemies well knew that and so far had received answers.The US and Israeli regimes' declamations would not make Iran hesitate to seek revenge and would not undermine the response to the assassination, he stressed.