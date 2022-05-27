0
Friday 27 May 2022 - 01:18

Israeli Assassins Must Await Due Response from Iran: IRGC Commander

Story Code : 996303
Israeli Assassins Must Await Due Response from Iran: IRGC Commander
On Sunday, Martyr Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, an IRGC Colonel of Defenders of the Holy Shrines (fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria), was assassinated in an armed attack by two motorcyclists Mojahedin-e-Eslam Street in Tehran.

In an interview with Iran Press on the sidelines of a memorial ceremony of the late IRGC's Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodai held on Thursday, Major General Hossein Salami referred to the Israel and US as two regimes of terror that either massacred people through the weapons of mass destruction as in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, or resorted to the assassination. 

Commander Salaami told IP that the recent terrorist attack would not go unanswered, recalling that the enemies well knew that and so far had received answers.  

The US and Israeli regimes' declamations would not make Iran hesitate to seek revenge and would not undermine the response to the assassination, he stressed. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Syria Rejects Turkey’s Call for Safe Zone in Northern Syria as ‘Aggressive, Colonial Act’
Syria Rejects Turkey’s Call for Safe Zone in Northern Syria as ‘Aggressive, Colonial Act’
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Stronger Than Anytime Before, Attacking Al-Aqsa to Explode the Entire Region
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Stronger Than Anytime Before, Attacking Al-Aqsa to Explode the Entire Region
26 May 2022
Indian Court Sentences Top Kashmiri Pro-Freedom Leader to Life Imprisonment
Indian Court Sentences Top Kashmiri Pro-Freedom Leader to Life Imprisonment
26 May 2022
Russia Downs about 90 Turkish Bayraktar Drones in Ukraine
Russia Downs about 90 Turkish Bayraktar Drones in Ukraine
26 May 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hegemony’s Plans Frustrated by Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hegemony’s Plans Frustrated by Iran
25 May 2022
US, South Korea Retaliate Against North
US, South Korea Retaliate Against North
25 May 2022
Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan
Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan
25 May 2022
Taliban Sign Agreement with UAE to Manage Airport Operations
Taliban Sign Agreement with UAE to Manage Airport Operations
24 May 2022
Yemeni Army Shoots Down Intruding Saudi Drone over Sanaa
Yemeni Army Shoots Down Intruding Saudi Drone over Sanaa
24 May 2022
AP Investigation in Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Points to ‘Israeli’ Fire
AP Investigation in Killing of Shireen Abu Akleh Points to ‘Israeli’ Fire
24 May 2022
China Warns US against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Biden’s Taiwan Remarks
China Warns US against ‘Playing with Fire’ After Biden’s Taiwan Remarks
24 May 2022
Turkey Announces New Military Offensive in Northern Syria
Turkey Announces New Military Offensive in Northern Syria
24 May 2022
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
Iran’s President Vows Revenge for Assassination of IRGC Serviceman
23 May 2022