Two Minors Killed by Artillery Fire in Northern Iraq

Islam Times - Authorities in Iraq’s Kurdistan said two children were killed on Thursday in artillery fire that targeted orchards located close to a Turkish military base, blaming the PKK militants for the attack.

"Artillery fire targeted Bamarni sector, killing two civilians -- minors -- and injuring two other civilians," Warchine Suleimane, head of a local district, told AFP.Relatives said that two children aged between 10 and 13 were killed by the fire.They spoke to AFP at a mosque in the town of Dohuk, where the bodies were taken for funeral preparations.In a statement, Kurdish counter-terror forces accused the PKK of "firing two rockets on the village of Ardana in Bamarni sector", and they put the toll at two dead and two injured.Ankara has launched a series of operations against PKK terrorists in Iraq and Syria, the latest one in northern Iraq beginning in April.Ankara and its Western allies brand the PKK a terrorist organization.