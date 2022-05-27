US Spy Agency Awards Billions to Commercial Satellite Companies

Islam Times - The National Reconnaissance Office, the US intelligence agency in charge of the nation’s spy satellites, announced that it will award billions of dollars in contracts to three commercial satellite businesses that capture photographs of Earth over the next decade.

In a statement, the NRO said it was the “largest-ever commercial imagery contract effort” and that it represented “a historic expansion of the NRO’s acquisition of commercial imagery to meet increasing customer demands with greater capacity than ever before.”Planet, BlackSky, and Maxar all received “honors” for operating fleets of satellites orbiting Earth that take photos of the ground below.The contracts come as the Pentagon and intelligence services rely more on commercial satellite imagery to aid in spying, fighting, and alleged humanitarian endeavors. Commercial satellites have filmed military movements, wreckage, and even plumes of smoke that reveal the locations of missile attacks — all in high-definition — throughout the Ukrainian war.