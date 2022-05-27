0
Friday 27 May 2022 - 13:12

US Spy Agency Awards Billions to Commercial Satellite Companies

Story Code : 996356
US Spy Agency Awards Billions to Commercial Satellite Companies
In a statement, the NRO said it was the “largest-ever commercial imagery contract effort” and that it represented “a historic expansion of the NRO’s acquisition of commercial imagery to meet increasing customer demands with greater capacity than ever before.”

Planet, BlackSky, and Maxar all received “honors” for operating fleets of satellites orbiting Earth that take photos of the ground below.

The contracts come as the Pentagon and intelligence services rely more on commercial satellite imagery to aid in spying, fighting, and alleged humanitarian endeavors. Commercial satellites have filmed military movements, wreckage, and even plumes of smoke that reveal the locations of missile attacks — all in high-definition — throughout the Ukrainian war.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU: Israeli Settlements ‘in Violation of International Law’, ‘Obstacle to Peace’
EU: Israeli Settlements ‘in Violation of International Law’, ‘Obstacle to Peace’
Dozens of “Israeli” Businessmen Recently Flew to Saudi Arabia for Trade Deals
Dozens of “Israeli” Businessmen Recently Flew to Saudi Arabia for Trade Deals
27 May 2022
US Spy Agency Awards Billions to Commercial Satellite Companies
US Spy Agency Awards Billions to Commercial Satellite Companies
27 May 2022
West Has Declared Total War on Russian World: Lavrov
West Has Declared Total War on Russian World: Lavrov
27 May 2022
Syria Rejects Turkey’s Call for Safe Zone in Northern Syria as ‘Aggressive, Colonial Act’
Syria Rejects Turkey’s Call for Safe Zone in Northern Syria as ‘Aggressive, Colonial Act’
26 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Stronger Than Anytime Before, Attacking Al-Aqsa to Explode the Entire Region
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Stronger Than Anytime Before, Attacking Al-Aqsa to Explode the Entire Region
26 May 2022
Indian Court Sentences Top Kashmiri Pro-Freedom Leader to Life Imprisonment
Indian Court Sentences Top Kashmiri Pro-Freedom Leader to Life Imprisonment
26 May 2022
Russia Downs about 90 Turkish Bayraktar Drones in Ukraine
Russia Downs about 90 Turkish Bayraktar Drones in Ukraine
26 May 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hegemony’s Plans Frustrated by Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei: Hegemony’s Plans Frustrated by Iran
25 May 2022
US, South Korea Retaliate Against North
US, South Korea Retaliate Against North
25 May 2022
Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan
Chinese Armed Forces Conduct Military Exercises Off Taiwan
25 May 2022
Taliban Sign Agreement with UAE to Manage Airport Operations
Taliban Sign Agreement with UAE to Manage Airport Operations
24 May 2022
Yemeni Army Shoots Down Intruding Saudi Drone over Sanaa
Yemeni Army Shoots Down Intruding Saudi Drone over Sanaa
24 May 2022