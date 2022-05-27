Nearly 90 Palestinians Injured in Clashes with Israeli Forces in Nablus

Islam Times - Some 90 Palestinian protesters have sustained injuries in fierce clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, amid escalating violence over the regime’s provocations ahead of the so-called march of the flags.

Palestine’s Ma'an news agency cited the Palestinian Red Crescent as saying on Friday that its staffers had dealt with 88 injuries from the Israeli occupation forces’ fire in Nablus and nearby towns and villages.The towns of Beit Dajan, Jabal Sabih, Beita, and Hawara in Nablus were reported to have witnessed violent confrontations with the occupation forces.The Palestinian Red Crescent added that its crews had recorded one injury with live bullets, 10 injuries with rubber-coated metal bullets, 72 injuries from suffocation, two injuries with pepper gas, one stun grenade injury, and two burn injuries.Earlier in the day, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas warned Israel it risks another war if it allows the right-wing groups and illegal Zionist settlers to march through al-Quds.Palestinian resistance groups have strongly censured the Israeli regime and settlers for rolling the so-called March of the Flags in the occupied holy city on May 29, a provocative march that marks Israel's occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds in 1967.Also on Friday, a group of Israeli settlers opened gunfire at Palestinian farmers working on agricultural land outside the village of Shufa, in the northern occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm.Palestine's official Wafa news agency cited Tahsin Hamed, a local Palestinian farmer, as saying that the Israeli settlers, under military cover, opened gunfire at his brothers and him while working on their own land, forcing them to leave at gunpoint.Hamed added that the settlers attempted to steal his car, but his brother and he were able to drive out of the area for a safe haven.