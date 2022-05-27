Islam Times - Biolaboratories in Ukraine were often opened despite the poor level of biosecurity, Chief of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection force, Igor Kirillov, said on Friday.

“American patron demanded the level of biosecurity be raised at the reference laboratory in the city of Merefa. The relevant organization Kharkovproject said it was impossible in the current situation and refused to endorse the project. But the local administration made a decision to continue reconstruction works. The facility was commissioned in violation of security norms and requirements,” he said.According to Kirillov, Pentagon’s expenses on the facility’s modernization amounted to around 15 million US dollars. “But no one knows where this money really went,” he stressed.