US Embassy Criticizes Iraqi Parliament’s Anti-Israel Normalization Law

Islam Times - The US embassy in Baghdad issued on Friday a statement in which it criticized the Iraqi parliament for passing a law that criminalizes normalizing ties with the Zionist entity.

“The United States is deeply disturbed by the Iraqi Parliament’s passage of legislation that criminalizes normalization of relations with Israel.”“In addition to jeopardizing freedom of expression and promoting an environment of antisemitism, this legislation stands in stark contrast to progress Iraq’s neighbors have made by building bridges and normalizing relations with Israel, creating new opportunities for people throughout the region,” the US embassy claimed.“The United States will continue to be a strong and unwavering partner in supporting Israel, including as it expands ties with its neighbors in the pursuit of greater peace and prosperity for all.”The Iraqi parliament had unanimously passed the anti-normalization law, hailed by the Iraqi people and political forces, before the lawmakers chanted anti-Israel slogans.