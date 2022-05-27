Israeli Drone Crashes in Southern Lebanon

Islam Times - News sources reported night that a Zionist regime spy drone had crashed in southern Lebanon.

The drone crashed in the area between the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Ramish in southern Lebanon, al-Mayadeen reported.According to Al-Mayadeen, the Israeli army has tried to retrieve the body of the drone, but is now in the possession of the Lebanese army.This drone is a "Sky Lark" type.More details about the crash of this Israeli regime drone have not been reported yet.The Israeli regime always violates the Lebanese airspace, sea and land.The Zionist regime also uses the Lebanese airspace to attack Syria in some cases.Lebanese President Michel Aoun recently condemned Israeli aggression and said that the constant threats from Israel are the most important concern of the Lebanese government.