Saudi Coalition Violates Yemeni Ceasefire 119 Times in 24 hrs

Islam Times - News sources reported Friday morning that Saudi coalition forces have violated Yemeni ceasefire for 119 times in the past 24 hours.

According to Iran Press News Agency from Al-Masira, armed reconnaissance planes of the Saudi coalition targeted areas in Taiz and Ad Dali provinces on five occasions.According to the report, the Saudi coalition reconnaissance planes also violated the ceasefire by flying over the provinces of Ma'rib, Hajjah, Jawf, Saada, Taiz, Beida, Ad Dali and the border axes.The Saudi coalition forces also targeted the positions of the Yemeni army and popular committees in the provinces of Hajjah, Ma'rib and Saada with artillery and rocket attacks.The attacks come as a spokesman for the Ansarullah movement had previously warned of the failure of the Yemeni ceasefire due to the Saudi coalition violating the agreement.Backed by the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis. Yemen is still under the Saudi attacks and blockade.Contrary to the Saudis' expectations, their attacks hit the stronghold of the Yemeni people's resistance, and after seven years of stability and painful Yemeni strikes deep into Saudi territory, especially the Aramco facility, Riyadh was forced to accept a ceasefire in hopes of exiting the Yemeni war.