Saturday 28 May 2022 - 00:10

US Enters Logistics, Military Munitions to Syria Al Hasakah

Syrian army and people have repeatedly blocked the passage of US military convoys and expelled them from the region.

After the ISIS terrorist outfit, as the US military arm in Syria, defeated in September 2017, US forces were replaced, and it was from that time onwards that they began extracting and stealing Syrian oil and resources instead of ISIS.

According to the official Syrian News Agency (SANA), local sources reported on Friday that through the illegitimate al-Walid crossing along borders with Iraq, a convoy consisting of 50 vehicles and tankers entered the country through the illegitimate al-Walid crossing along borders with Iraq

The Syrian government has repeatedly stated that these militants and the Americans in eastern and northeastern Syria have no purpose other than to plunder the country's oil, and that their presence is illegal.

US-occupied areas and US-backed militias known as the "Syrian Democratic Forces" (QSD) in al-Hasakah and other northern areas of Syria have always witnessed protests by Syrian citizens against the terrorist activities of the occupiers and militants against residents.
