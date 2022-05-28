0
Saturday 28 May 2022 - 13:17

Russian MoD: Monkeypox Virus Was Produced In US-controlled Biolabs

In addition, US personnel have trained Ukrainian personnel in Ukraine on how to deal with "pox-like" infectious diseases, the statement read.

Sputnik News quoted Igor Kirillov, chief of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defence Troops, as saying that the World Health Organization [WHO]'s conclusion of monkeypox having spread from Nigeria and said that US biolabs were responsible for it.

In his briefing, he said the US biolabs were present in the Nigerian cities of Abuja, Zaria and Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Vaccination of US military personnel and medical workers with monkeypox also indicates that the US government considers the pox pathogen as a priority biological vector.

The Russian MoD also said that Russia called on the World Health Organization to investigate the Nigerian biological laboratory funded by the United States.
