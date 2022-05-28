0
Saturday 28 May 2022 - 13:59

Russia Says Eastern Ukraine Town Of Lyman Is Under Its Full Control

Story Code : 996523
Pro-Russian separatists from the Donetsk People's Republic had said on Friday that they had fully captured the town, a railway hub west of Sievierodonetsk.

Ukraine said on Friday that Russia had captured most of Lyman, claiming that its forces were blocking an advance to Sloviansk, a city 20 kilometers southwest.

Both sides have been fighting for Lyman for several days.

In a daily update, Russia said it had used missile strikes to destroy Ukrainian command posts in Bakhmut and Soledar. Both towns lie on a strategically important road running southwest from Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, where the main Russian offensive is now concentrated.

The ministry also said it had destroyed five command and observation posts, hit areas where Ukrainian soldiers and equipment were located and destroyed four ammunition depots near the towns of Nyrkove, Bakhmut and Myronivka.
