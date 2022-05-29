0
Sunday 29 May 2022 - 02:32

Russia Test-Fires its Latest Hypersonic Zircon Missile

Story Code : 996605
Russia Test-Fires its Latest Hypersonic Zircon Missile
Zircon is intended to arm Russian cruisers, frigates and submarines and could be used against both enemy ships and ground targets. It is one of several hypersonic missiles under development in Russia.

The Russian navy on Saturday conducted another test of a prospective hypersonic missile, a demonstration of the military's long-range strike capability amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry said the Admiral Gorshkov frigate of the Northern Fleet in the White Sea launched the Zircon cruise missile in the Barents Sea, successfully hitting a practice target in the White Sea about 1,000 kilometers (540 nautical miles) away.

The launch was the latest in a series of tests of Zircon, which is set to enter service later this year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Zircon is capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and has a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). Putin has emphasized that its deployment will significantly boost the capability of Russia’s military.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran’s Top Military Official Visits Army-owned Secret Underground UAV’s Base
Iran’s Top Military Official Visits Army-owned Secret Underground UAV’s Base
Legal Experts to Refer Case of Slain Palestinian Journo Shireen Abu Akleh to ICC
Legal Experts to Refer Case of Slain Palestinian Journo Shireen Abu Akleh to ICC
28 May 2022
Russian MoD: Monkeypox Virus Was Produced In US-controlled Biolabs
Russian MoD: Monkeypox Virus Was Produced In US-controlled Biolabs
28 May 2022
Russian Reinforcements in Northeast Syria: Sources
Russian Reinforcements in Northeast Syria: Sources
28 May 2022
Saudi Coalition Violates Yemeni Ceasefire 119 Times in 24 hrs
Saudi Coalition Violates Yemeni Ceasefire 119 Times in 24 hrs
28 May 2022
IRGC Navy Seizes 2 Greek Oil Tankers in Persian Gulf
IRGC Navy Seizes 2 Greek Oil Tankers in Persian Gulf
27 May 2022
Biolabs in Ukraine Opened despite Low Biosecurity level: Russian Defense Ministry
Biolabs in Ukraine Opened despite Low Biosecurity level: Russian Defense Ministry
27 May 2022
EU: Israeli Settlements ‘in Violation of International Law’, ‘Obstacle to Peace’
EU: Israeli Settlements ‘in Violation of International Law’, ‘Obstacle to Peace’
27 May 2022
Dozens of “Israeli” Businessmen Recently Flew to Saudi Arabia for Trade Deals
Dozens of “Israeli” Businessmen Recently Flew to Saudi Arabia for Trade Deals
27 May 2022
US Spy Agency Awards Billions to Commercial Satellite Companies
US Spy Agency Awards Billions to Commercial Satellite Companies
27 May 2022
West Has Declared Total War on Russian World: Lavrov
West Has Declared Total War on Russian World: Lavrov
27 May 2022
Syria Rejects Turkey’s Call for Safe Zone in Northern Syria as ‘Aggressive, Colonial Act’
Syria Rejects Turkey’s Call for Safe Zone in Northern Syria as ‘Aggressive, Colonial Act’
26 May 2022
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Stronger Than Anytime Before, Attacking Al-Aqsa to Explode the Entire Region
Sayyed Nasrallah: Resistance Stronger Than Anytime Before, Attacking Al-Aqsa to Explode the Entire Region
26 May 2022