Hamas Announces National Mobilization against Israeli Regime

Islam Times - Hamas has announced a general mobilization for tomorrow (Sunday) as the Zionist regime prepares itself to hold the so-called "Flag March."

The Zionist regime has not not taken the warnings against holding a "Flag March" seriously and it is going to hold the march on the previously announced date, tomorrow (Sunday) despite all the warnings of the Palestinian groups.According to Palesitinian local media, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced a general mobilization, calling on all Palestinians in the West Bank and the 1948 occupied territories as well as the holy Quds to get together in Al-Aqsa Mosque to defend holy Quds, and the sacred Islamic sites.Hamas called on the Palestinians to get together in Al-Aqsa Mosque and the entire Muslim Ummah and Arab world to take action to defeat all Zionist conspiracies.The so-called "Flag March" celebrates Israeli regime's capture of holy Quds in the 1967.