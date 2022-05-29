Intelligence Forces Disband Arms Trafficking Gang in SW Iran

Islam Times - Forces of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry disbanded a major arms trafficking gang in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

The Iranian intelligence ministry said in a statement on Saturday that an arms trafficking network whose members were trying to smuggle weapons through the southwestern borders of the province of Khuzestan was identified and dismantled.During the operation, 14 handguns and 28 rounds of ammunition were seized from the gang, and two smugglers were arrested.Fighting against smugglers and armed miscreants has been always on the agenda of the forces of Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and border guards.