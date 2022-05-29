Russia: US Provokes Food Crisis in Ukraine by Depriving It of Grain Reserves

Islam Times - The United States provokes food crisis on the territory of Ukraine, depriving it of grain reserves, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"US President Joe Biden's statement on May 10 about the need to look for opportunities to export 20 mln tonnes of grain from Ukraine coincided with the signing of the Lend-Lease law for Ukraine. Turns out, Kiev will pay for weapons with wheat. In fact, the US itself provokes food crisis in Ukraine, depriving it of grain reserves," the diplomat stated, commenting on the situation with food security amid statements by official representatives of foreign states about the alleged "blocking" of the Black Sea.She stressed that the US and the EU voiced intentions to export 20 mln tonnes of grain from Ukraine within 2.5 months, allegedly for their transportation to African and Middle Eastern countries in order to prevent a food crisis."However, in reality, grain is transported to warehouses in Europe. Rail, road, and river routes are organized for its delivery to destinations in Germany, Poland, Lithuania, Romania, and Bulgaria," she added."The West’s attempts to pin all troubles on a special military operation and accuse Russia of blocking foreign ships in the ports of the Black and Azov Seas are absolutely groundless," she continued."Prices for agricultural products surged back in 2020, which is by no means the result of the special military operation. The pandemic has caused major disruptions to supply chains and significantly increased the price of food transportation services," Zakharova stated.According to the diplomat, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization experts have repeatedly noted that prices reached record-breaking figures before February 2022.She emphasized, the anti-Russian sanctions of the West, which led to ruptured ties in the global logistics and transport infrastructure, became the "main catalyst" of the existing negative trends.Maurizio Martina, the vice director of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said in an interview with Corriere della Sera the number of people in the world facing acute hunger is predicted to increase by 18 million due to the crisis in Ukraine.According to the agency’s estimates, in 2021, famine affected 53 countries, leaving almost 200 million people around the globe suffering from hunger.“This war will further aggravate the scenario. Our first estimates point to an increase of another 18 million people, but it is clear that much will also depend on the development of the conflict,” Martina added.He noted that the situation with the global threat to grain supplies has become alarming for developing countries, since 36 of the countries with a food crisis previously bought more than 10% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine.In addition to difficulties with shipping grain due to the currently blocked Black Sea ports, where, according to Martina, there are at least 6 million tons of wheat and 14 million tons of corn, the UN official says the conflict in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia also affect the prices and availability of fertilizers. These factors combined are propelling the cost of wheat, which could worsen the food crisis globally.“As the World Bank has estimated, a 1% increase in basic food prices can mean at least 10 million people at risk of hunger… If prices [of fertilizers] remain so high, and access to agriculture in developing countries becomes more and more difficult, the consequences will be very problematic with a sharp decline in crops,” Martina stated.He added that “no national policy can tackle global food insecurity alone”, calling on governments to form a multilateral strategy to deal with the situation.According to him, the Black Sea ports must be reopened, as large amounts of goods can be moved through them, and alternate routes such as railways and roads cannot handle sufficient and timely shipments.Western nations have repeatedly accused Russia of blocking the ports, but Moscow denies the accusations. Russia’s UN Security Council representative, Vasily Nebenzya, stated last week that Russia did open a corridor for grain shipments from the Port of Odessa, which is controlled by Kiev, but the ships with grain were unable to leave.“We are accused of not letting ships through, but we didn’t plant the mines,” he noted.On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had opened sea corridors for the exit of foreign ships from the Ukrainian ports of Kherson, Nikolaev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa, Yuzhny, and Mariupol. According to the ministry, around 70 foreign ships from 16 countries are currently blocked in the ports.