Trump Warns Third World War 'Would Be Like No Other'

Speaking Saturday in support of his endorsed GOP congressional candidate Harriet Hageman, who is running against longtime Trump rival Liz Cheney, he told attendees at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper that actions by the US could escalate the situation, Newsweek reported."You may end up with a Third World War because of the stupidity of what we're saying and what we're doing," he said."And we want to help people because of what's happening to them; they're being obliterated. But you know, we could end up in a Third World War because of the way we're going about it. And I never thought that would be possible," he added.He predicted it "would be like no other war" due to "renovated and brand new nuclear weapons"."I completely rebuilt the United States military," Trump stated."I hated to do it because I saw the power. I know the power better than anybody. I know the power. And we are in a position that I never thought we'd be in. We have a major country, every day he mentions nuclear, nuclear, nuclear, and China's doing things that they would have never done with us," he noted.Trump said "a lot" of it started with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan."I don't think our country has ever been in a worse position, in a weaker position, a more pathetic position, and a lot of it started from the way we withdrew from Afghanistan," he added.When he was president, "we were respected. Nobody was going to war with us.""We didn't have to go to war for people to know that we were the toughest and we were the strongest. We did it in a much different way," he continued.Trump announced he had threatened NATO allies not to help them in case of a conflict with Russia if they remained reluctant to boost military spending.Trump stated, unlike his predecessors, he was straightforward in admitting that Washington was not going to help NATO."You are delinquent, you owe billions and billions of dollars," Trump allegedly told European countries. When asked by one NATO member "Does this mean that if we aren’t paid up in full and if we happen to be attacked by Russia, does this mean that you won’t protect us?" Trump said he answered "Yes, we will not protect you."The former president claimed that after that, "the money came roaring in" from European members of the military alliance and that he "got them to pay 430 billion dollars into NATO".Trump added that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was allegedly his "biggest fan".Earlier this week, Stoltenberg said that the new NATO Strategic Concept, expected to be adopted at the Madrid summit in June, will no longer name Russia as the bloc's strategic partner. China is yet to be included in the document as a threat, Stoltenberg added.Moscow has repeatedly stated that NATO is an alliance aimed at confrontation. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated in early April that further expansion of the alliance Eastward is aggressive in nature and will not make Europe more secure. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also stressed that it has nothing to do with the fulfillment of statutory goals and is geared toward strengthening and perpetuating the unipolar world.