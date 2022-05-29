Russian Combat Aircraft Wipe Out Ukrainian Army Arsenal

Islam Times - Russian forces have destroyed 183 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 1,049 unmanned aerial vehicles, 3,309 tanks and other armored vehicles and 447 multiple rocket launchers since the beginning of their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesperson Major-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"In all, the following targets have been eliminated since the start of the special military operation: 183 aircraft, 128 helicopters, 1,049 unmanned aerial vehicles, 325 surface-to-air missile systems, 3,309 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 447 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,722 field artillery guns and mortars and 3,270 special military motor vehicles," the spokesman stated, TASS reported.Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Su-25 ground attack plane in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Konashenkov added."Russian air defense capabilities shot down a Su-25 plane of the Ukrainian Air Force near the settlement of Novogrigorovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the he said.The Russian air defense forces also intercepted a Ukrainian shell of the Smerch multiple launch rocket system in the area of the community of Malaya Kamyshevakha in the Kharkov Region, the general added.The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike by precision missiles to wipe out a large arms arsenal of the Ukrainian army on industrial premises in Krivoi Rog, Konashenkov stated."Long-range precision missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces eliminated a large arms arsenal of the Ukrainian military on the warehouse premises of one of enterprises in Krivoi Rog in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the spokesman continued.Russian missile and artillery troops eliminated 62 Ukrainian army command posts, Konashenkov noted."The missile and artillery troops struck 62 command posts, 596 areas of amassed manpower and military hardware, and also 52 positions of artillery and mortar units of Ukrainian nationalists," the spokesperson said.Russian combat aircraft struck two Ukrainian command posts and 53 areas of amassed manpower in their special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov added."Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles hit two command posts, and also 53 areas of amassed Ukrainian manpower and military equipment," the spokesman said.The air strikes eliminated over 300 nationalists and up to 50 pieces of military and special hardware, the general added.Russian forces delivered strikes by precision missiles in the past 24 hours to eliminate three Ukrainian command posts, two artillery batteries, an Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system, a radar and five ammunition depots, Konashenkov said."In the past 24 hours, air-launched precision missiles struck three command posts, 25 areas of amassed Ukrainian manpower and military equipment and two artillery batteries at firing positions," he added.The strikes also eliminated an Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system near the settlement of Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a radar station for detecting and tracking aerial targets in the area of the community of Boguslavka in the Kharkov Region, five ammunition depots near Krasnogorovka and Pokrovskoye in the DPR, Severodonetsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Bezrukov in the Kharkov Region, the general noted.On Saturday, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, Chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said nationalists intend to open fire on Russian territory and blow up chemical tanks in the city of Sumy in order to pin the blame for a chemical weapons attack on Russia."According to the intelligence received from captured Ukrainian soldiers, the militants of nationalist battalions are preparing another provocation with hazardous chemicals in the city of Sumy," stated Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters in Ukraine.Mizintsev pointed out that "neo-Nazis have plans to shell the border areas of the Russian Federation from the city’s (Sumy) residential area to trigger Russian units to return fire, and then they will blow up tanks with hazardous chemicals"."The Kiev authorities are going to use this cynical action to blame the Russian armed forces for the alleged use of chemical weapons and for indiscriminate strikes against civilians," the top brass added.According to Mizintsev, foreign reporters are in Sumy for photo and video shooting.