Sunday 29 May 2022 - 13:43

Chief: Hamas Prepared for Any Possible Scenario

“All options are on the table, and we are ready for all scenarios. We are dealing with the Israeli occupation, which has existed for so long and has now reached its end,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday evening, Palinfo reported.

“The occupying Israeli regime wants to use (the so-called) Flag March as part of attempts aimed at undermining the achievements of Operation Al-Quds Sword, and cracking down on the status quo that followed the battle,” he added.

“We have many options to confront the Flag March and attempts meant to desecrate the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound,” Haniyeh pointed out.

The head of the political bureau of Islamic Jihad movement, Mohammed Al-Hindi, has also stated Palestinians will spare no effort to confront the Israeli occupation’s plans, underscoring that all possibilities are on the table.

Hindi told Al-Mayadeen channel in an interview that Israeli authorities have mistakenly underestimated the capabilities of Palestinian resistance movements, and are currently suffering from the repercussions of Operation Al-Quds Sword.

He pointed out that the issue of Palestine is not simply confined to Palestinians and Arabs, but rather a global matter that has been raised at international forums.

Hindi noted that Israel serves as the arm of the United States and the West in the Middle East, and that Washington seeks to subjugate and dominate the entire region.

The development comes as thousands of extremist Jewish Israeli settlers are due to hold a far-right march through Muslim areas of the holy city amid Palestinian warnings it could trigger serious confrontations.
