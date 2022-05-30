US Media Demonizing Russian Armed Forces, Embassy Says

Islam Times - Accusations that Russia instigates genocide in Ukraine spread by US mass media are part of a campaign to demonize the Russian armed forces, the Russian Embassy in the US said.

"We paid attention to the report of the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy NGO spread in the US mass media, placing the blame on Russia with instigating genocide in Ukraine. Next anti-Russia insinuations are an element of a campaign orchestrated by the West to demonize Russian Armed Forces," the Embassy said, TASS reported."Affairs are quite opposite on the spot," the Russian diplomatic mission said."Humanitarian aid is being built up in Ukrainian areas controlled by Russian Armed Forces," it stated."The Russian side guarantees the security of humanitarian corridors," the Embassy added.