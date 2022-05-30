Rockets Hit US Military Base in Eastern Syria

Islam Times - A facility housing US troops in Syria’s northern province of Deir ez-Zor came under attack on Sunday morning.

At least a dozen BM-21 Grad rockets struck the vicinity of the US-controlled al-Omar oil field, according to Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Forces.There were no immediate reports of serious injuries and the extent of damage caused.The development came a day after the Russian military dispatched attack helicopters and fighter jets to its base in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah.Lebanon’s Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network, citing informed sources, reported on Saturday that Russia sent the reinforcement to the Syrian airbase near the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli as part of an ongoing military buildup.On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow’s determination to support Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and said Russian forces are in the Arab country upon a request from the Damascus government.“The presence of Russian forces in Syria is in full compliance with the UN Charter and principles. They perform duties outlined in the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254,” Lavrov told Russia’s RT television news network.The Russia foreign minister added that the crisis in Syria can only be resolved through respect for the Arab nation’s sovereignty and regional safety.“We will support the Syrian leadership in its efforts to restore the territorial integrity of the Arab republic,” Lavrov stressed.The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country's rich mineral resources.Former US President Donald Trump admitted on more than one occasion that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil.After failing to oust the Syrian government through militant proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.In June 2020, the US enacted the so-called Caesar Act that imposed the toughest sanctions ever on Syria intending to choke off revenue sources for the government.The sanctions have crippled the war-torn country’s economy by barring foreign companies from doing trade with Damascus.Syria says the real purpose of the measures is to put pressure on Syrians and their livelihoods.Officials also say the increased smuggling of strategic Syrian resources is the latest inhumane tactic using people's basic needs as a tool to mount pressure on the democratically-elected government in Damascus.