Monday 30 May 2022 - 02:48

Saudi Security Personnel Arrested at Beirut Airport with 18 Kilos of Captagon: Al-Manar

The sources pointed out that the arrested Al-Shammari was on his way to Kuwait and the investigation is underway with him.

The office of Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said on Sunday that the security forces have proven once again that they are on the lookout for all attempts to smuggle drugs and contraband.

The office also mentioned that the security forces thwarted at Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport an attempt to smuggle 18.3 kilograms of Captagon pills from Lebanon into Kuwait. “In light of this, the Interior Minister contacted the concerned Kuwaiti authorities within the framework of coordinating and continuing the necessary investigations,” the office added.

Furthermore, the initial investigations indicated that the arrested Saudi national is residing in Kuwait and possesses Kuwaiti security papers. “Minister Mawlawi affirms that efforts are ongoing to protect our Arab societies from all kinds of harm, while stressing that Lebanon will not be a corridor or platform for the export of evil or smuggling,” the statement concluded.
